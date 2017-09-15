FPL will not pay for food loss due to Irma

(WSVN) - After thousands of people lost power due to Hurricane Irma, many had to throw away perishable food items. But those hoping to get their money back from Florida Power and Light are out of luck.

Rumors have been going around on social media that FPL would pay for all the food lost due to Hurricane Irma.

However, FPL took to Twitter to clarify that they are not responsible for food loss from the hurricane.

“We know it is hard to lose food after an outage. However, we’re not responsible for spoiled food from an act of nature such as hurricanes,” the company said in a tweet.

Although many in South Florida are still without power, FPL said they hope to have power restored to the East Coast by the end of Sunday.

