FPL reports over 10,000 post-Irma outages in Miami-Dade, Broward

(WSVN) - Florida Power & Light says over 10,000 customers in South Florida are currently without power.

Nearly 7,000 people in Miami-Dade are without electricity. More than 3,500 in Broward are in the same situation.

FPL says these numbers reflect outages that are considered to have happened after Irma, and that the numbers on the company’s website, which show almost no one still without power, reflect only customers who lost power during the storm.

