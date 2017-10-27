FPL customers may have to pay $1.3 billion for Irma damages

(WSVN) - Florida Power and Light customers may be seeing an increase in their bills, all thanks to Hurricane Irma.

According to Fox 13, FPL is seeking to gather approximately $1.3 billion from customers to cover the costs of Hurricane Irma.

Fox 13 reports the plan, which is still waiting for approval from the Public Service Commission, would begin in March of 2018, and would last through 2020.

Since Hurricane Matthew, a residential FPL customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month would have been paying an extra $3.36 to help pay for any damage, which is expected to end in February of 2018, the station reports.

Once the extra charges for Matthew end, charges for Irma would begin. If the plan is approved, the charges would cost about $4 a month. The amount would then rise to about $5.50 a month in 2019, with the storm costs expected to be paid off by the end of 2020.

The utility industry commonly uses a 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential bill as a measuring stick. However, many residential customers use more power than that each month, and rate impacts on businesses are measured differently.

A formal request to recover the Irma costs had not been posted on the Public Service Commission website as of Thursday morning, Fox 13 reports.

