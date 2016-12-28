FPL contractor electrocuted in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital and residents are without power after a Florida Power and Light contractor was electrocuted in North Miami.

Officials responded to the scene, near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 129th Street. FPL crews have the area blocked off as they continue to work to restore power to the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion, just before 5 p.m., and shortly afterwards, an ambulance arriving on scene.

One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. FPL said the victim was a contractor for the company. Their condition is unknown.

