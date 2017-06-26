Fourth of July events to check out around South Florida

(WSVN) - With America’s birthday right around the bend, a multitude of events will be taking place around South Florida.
Broward County
- 4th of July Spectacular on Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Deerfield Beach’s 4th of July Celebration
- Hollywood Beach July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular
- The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park Grand Opening & 4th of July Celebration
- The City of Pompano Beach Presents 2017 Fireworks Extravaganza
- Lauderdale-By-The-Sea 4th of July
- City of Margate to July 4th Celebration
- Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show
- City of Sunrise to July 4th Celebration
- Weston’s Annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration 5K Run/Walk
- City of Weston 4th of July Hometown Celebration Parade
Miami-Dade County
- “Race to the 4th” Independence Day Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Coca-Cola presents Fire on the Fourth Festival
- Doral Independence Day Celebration
- Freedom Festival at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming
- Key Biscayne Fouth of July Celebration
- 2017 North Miami Independence Day Celebration by the Bay
- Palmetto Bay 4th Annual Independence Day Celebration
- Fourth of July at AmericanAirlines Arena
- The Palms Town & Country All-American Celebration
- America’s Birthday Bash
- Zoo Miami $10 days
- Coral Gables July 4th Fireworks Celebration
- 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks Celebration at Peacock Park
- Miami Gardens 4th of July Celebration
- 9th Annual CocoWalk Hot Dog Eating Contest
- Independence Day Celebration at the Frost Science Museum
- Aventura 4th of July Fireworks
Monroe County
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.