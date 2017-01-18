Foundation donates night vision goggles to BSO SWAT Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County donated night vision goggles, Wednesday, to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Forty night vision goggles were donated to the BSO SWAT Team to help them see clearly at night. “When we are searching for bad guys armed or not armed, we’re going into back yards and low light areas,” said BSO SGT. Matt Patten.

“At night, our officers can wear the night vision goggles and literally just stand in the backyard, put the night vision on and immediately know someone is standing in the dark,” said Patten.

The foundation made the donation in hopes of making things safer for on-duty deputies.

