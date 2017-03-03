Fortune 500 company to pay millions to fix Polk County sinkhole

NEAR LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Fortune 500 company will be paying millions of dollars to repair a sinkhole that opened up in Central Florida.

The Mosaic Company expects to spend as much as $70 million to repair the damage caused by a sinkhole near Lakeland.

The sinkhole opened up last fall and sent 215 million gallons of toxic water underground.

To date, engineers have pumped in around 1,000 truck loads of cement.

“It’s a heavy industry worksite, but we are focused on safety,” said Jeff Golwitzer, the Mosaic Project Manager.

The company hopes to have the work complete by June.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.