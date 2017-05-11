Fort Myers students caught on camera giving lap dances in classroom

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – Parents are outraged after students at a Fort Myers school were caught on camera giving lap dances inside of a classroom.

In multiple videos shared with FOX 4, students at Success Academy were seen giving male students lap dances and “twerking,” all in the presence of school staff.

One parent is outraged and wonders how administrators and staff let this happen.

“This is like soft-core porn in a school,” said the parent, who wished to remain anonymous, to FOX 4. “This is supposed to be an alternative school, a school of discipline, a school of restorative justice and I don’t see any justice being restored.”

The parent added that she is not the first person to tell school administrators and district officials of similar behavior at Success Academy.

The owner of a convenience store across the street from the school says he’s noticed a problem with discipline, saying he’s called multiple times to report students skipping school and hiding behind his building.

“When I call over there to talk to somebody about it, I never get any answers,” he said.

FOX 4 reached out to the Lee County School District, and a spokesperson said they will take appropriate action.

