Fort Lauderdale youth symphony headed to inauguration

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of young musicians from South Florida flew to the nation’s capital, Thursday, for the presidential inauguration.

Twenty-four members of the South Florida Youth Symphony will attend the inauguration and participate in the Heritage Music Festival.

Symphony director Marjorie Hahn said it will be an exciting experience for the children.

“This is one of the greatest events I can think of to have these kids go and witness and be a part of,” Hahn said. “It’s just gonna be an awesome experience for them, and then they play at the festival on Sunday, so we’re hoping to come back with a nice trophy.”

The symphony, composed of many underprivileged children, raised more than $15,000 in donations to make the trip possible.

