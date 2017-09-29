Fort Lauderdale water main break causes road closures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has caused a westbound road closure near downtown Fort Lauderdale, Friday evening.

The rupture caused a small sinkhole at the intersection of Andrews Avenue and Broward Boulevard, causing a traffic light to tilt forward over the street.

Officials said crews were in the process of replacing the traffic light when the bottom of a fire hydrant cracked and began to gush water.

Traffic has been re-routed for drivers heading west down Broward Boulevard from U.S. 1.

Water flow from the broken hydrant has been stopped, and crews are beginning to clean up the area.

It remains unknown as to whether a boil water notice will be issued in the area.

