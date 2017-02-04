Fort Lauderdale Wal-Mart evacuated after reported bomb threat; no device found

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Managers at a Wal-Mart in Fort Lauderdale evacuated the business after a reported bomb threat, but no device has been found, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they received a phone call about the bomb threat at the store located at 2500 West Broward Blvd., Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have not specified the circumstances that led to the call to police. As of 4:30 p.m., no device has been located.

