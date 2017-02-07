Fort Lauderdale Police searching for 2-year-old missing boy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have issued a missing persons alert for a 2 year-old boy and his mother.

The circumstances behind their disappearance remains unknown.

Bryce Bryan, was last seen in the area of the 1500 Block of North West Third Court in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Police describe the child as a black male with brown eyes, standing 2 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 30 pounds.

They believe he may be in the company of his mother, 21-year-old Nikitrius Davis, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She too is African-American with brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra with a Florida tag of ELXS29.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.