FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business was driven to give, all to make sure local students are ready to start the new school year.

Dale’s Tires in Fort Lauderdale hosted its annual backpack and school supply giveaway, Sunday afternoon. Each child received a book bag stocked with pencils, pens, paper and more.

“Every year we try to do our best for the community,” said a spokesperson who identified himself as Dale Jr. “We give out 500-plus backpacks and school supplies, clothes, haircuts, just trying to help these kids have a good school year and start it off in a good way.”

This is the business’ sixth giveaway, and the store’s owner says he’s already looking forward to revving it up again next year.

