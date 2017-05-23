Fort Lauderdale Police using new approach in drug overdose situations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has begun training its officers on a different method to deal with drug overdoses.

In response to the increased cases of opioid-related drug overdoses, Fort Lauderdale Police said their officers will start using Narcan nasal spray. The goal, police said, is to provide officers with a method to safely and effectively treat and reduce injuries and fatalities.

The first phase of training includes

patrol supervisors

special investigations supervisors

narcotics detection canine officers

criminal investigations forensics detectives

field training officers

neighborhood action team officers

