Fort Lauderdale Police using new approach in drug overdose situations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has begun training its officers on a different method to deal with drug overdoses.

In response to the increased cases of opioid-related drug overdoses, Fort Lauderdale Police said their officers will start using Narcan nasal spray. The goal, police said, is to provide officers with a method to safely and effectively treat and reduce injuries and fatalities.

The first phase of training includes

  • patrol supervisors
  • special investigations supervisors
  • narcotics detection canine officers
  • criminal investigations forensics detectives
  • field training officers
  • neighborhood action team officers

