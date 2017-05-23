Fort Lauderdale Police using new approach in drug overdose situations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has begun training its officers on a different method to deal with drug overdoses.
In response to the increased cases of opioid-related drug overdoses, Fort Lauderdale Police said their officers will start using Narcan nasal spray. The goal, police said, is to provide officers with a method to safely and effectively treat and reduce injuries and fatalities.
The first phase of training includes
- patrol supervisors
- special investigations supervisors
- narcotics detection canine officers
- criminal investigations forensics detectives
- field training officers
- neighborhood action team officers
