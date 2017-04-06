Fort Lauderdale museum welcomes back rare gravity clock

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A unique clock has returned to the Museum of Discovery and Science after undergoing repairs.

The clock, better known as “The Great Gravity Clock,” was being repaired for a few months and is now working like new at the museum in Fort Lauderdale.

The restoration was funded by JM Family Enterprises and the Jim Moran Foundation.

They’re happy to have contributed to the clock, so visitors of all ages can once again tell the time of day by studying the balls and rail placement on the 52-foot sculpture.

“We’ve had a whole new generation of kids coming through, and now they’ll be able to see the various balls rolling and figuring out how do you tell time from this gravity clock,” said the President of JM Family Enterprises, Colin Brown. “There are only three in the world, and this is the only one in the United States.”

The clock has stood in the museum’s grand atrium for more than 24 years.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.