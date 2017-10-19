Fort Lauderdale man wanted for rape arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of raping a woman in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 5 has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified the subject as 41-year-old James Hodge and took him into custody, Thursday morning. Hodge is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Police have charged him with sexual battery.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place on Oct. 5, at about 1:30 a.m., near the 2600 block of Middle River Drive.

Police said the victim was walking when she was approached by the subject. The man then tackled the victim and sexually battered her on the front lawn of the apartment complex, next to the road, and then fled in an unknown direction.

A judge granted Hodges no bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.