Fort Lauderdale man stuck in elevator

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man needed rescuing after being stuck inside an elevator in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the lift was stuck on the ninth floor of a building, Thursday night.

Firefighters were able to free the man who posed in a picture with a big smile after the rescue.

The incident happened at the New River Center, near Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard.

