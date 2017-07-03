Fort Lauderdale man hospitalized after suffering fireworks-related injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he sustained a fireworks-related injury in Fort Lauderdale, Monday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the mishap took place along the 1300 block of Northwest 11th Place. Officials received the call about the incident at around 4:20 p.m.

Paramedics transported the man to the trauma facility at Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

