Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show to showcase over 500 cars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show is coming to South Florida with a variety of vehicles to see.

Taking place at the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center‎, the event is hosted by the Rick Case Automotive Group.

Car enthusiasts can expect to see over 500 of the world’s leading cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles.

All proceeds from the event will go to charity.

“Today, it’s still the only show in the United States that 100 percent of the proceeds go to a charity,” said Rick Case. “We’ve raised more than $10 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County that has 12 clubs here and takes care of 12,000 kids in the club.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show runs through Sunday night.

