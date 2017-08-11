Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run driver out on bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver accused of hitting a tourist and leaving the scene is now out of jail on bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Regina Goodrich is out on $75,000 bond.

She was taken into custody Thursday accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident that occurred, in July.

According to prosecutors, Goodrich was drinking for hours before she struck and killed 58-year-old tourist Migel Soler, right after he posed for a picture along Las Olas Boulevard.

