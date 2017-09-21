Fort Lauderdale gas leak secured, Broward Blvd remains closed

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale are currently closed from Southwest 14th Avenue to Southwest 11th Avenue due to a gas leak.

A construction crew hit a gas line in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department headquarters building, located at 1300 W Broward Blvd., Thursday.

All traffic in and out of the headquarters is being diverted.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

The gas leak has been secured, but all lanes remain closed.

