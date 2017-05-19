Fort Lauderdale firefighters raising money to help one of their own

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - He’s used to being the one to rescue others. But now a Fort Lauderdale firefighter is in need of help himself after he was critically injured in an accident.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said Sauvens “Vince” Castelly was driving home to West Palm Beach from work Wednesday evening. Another car hit him, causing his car to strike a tree and roll over.

Castelly ended up being trapped underneath his car, and had to be extricated by West Palm Beach firefighters. He was then airlifted as a trauma alert to St. Mary’s Hospital.

FLFR says Castelly is in critical but stable condition, with multiple broken bones and castatrophic trauma to nerves in his neck.

The ten-year veteran of the fire department and his wife are expecting their second child, due in July.

Please donate any amount no matter how small to assist the family of @FtLaudFire FF Vince Castelly injured in crash https://t.co/I2t2uqnm1v pic.twitter.com/l4vFBt8hOd — Arnold Piedrahita Jr (@LTArnoldP) May 19, 2017

Castelly’s fellow firefighters are raising money to help with his medical costs during his road to recovery. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

