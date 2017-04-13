Ft. Lauderdale Fire rescue tiny kitten trapped in car engine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Kitten Alert!” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue in a tweet, Thursday, after one of their firefighters rescued a kitten trapped inside the hood of a car.

According to Fort Lauderdle Fire Rescue, fire crews from Station 13 saved a kitten who wound up trapped inside of the engine block, or as they called it, a “dark and spooky engine compartment,” of a black Porsche.

The Porsche was parked inside of a parking garage located at 2314 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

And from the looks of this firefighter’s face, the rescue was a complete success!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.