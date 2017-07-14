Fort Lauderdale event helps bridge gap between kids, police

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale community and local law enforcers came together, Friday.

The Fort Lauderdale Black Officer Association hosted the first “Teen Summit” at Stranahan High School. The summit is a community outreach program that allows teens to learn and engage in topics like social media, life skills and etiquette.

Even though police interaction was the main focus, the event’s motive was to bring kids in during the summer and have interactions between kids and law enforcement.

“You know, sometimes we don’t really know our neighborhood officers, so when you get to engage in an environment like this, you’re more able to relate to the officers and speak to the officers when you see them,” said Fort Lauderdale Police officer Krystle Smith. “These are all students and juveniles who live in the areas where we work, so when they see us in the streets, they’re more inclined to come up to us and speak to us.”

Kids also participated in plenty of activities, such as a military obstacle course, basketball tournament and more.

Officials said another goal of the police department and association is to leave kids to make better decisions and reduce juvenile offenses.

