FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out, Friday morning, inside of a Fort Lauderdale duplex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue quickly arrived and put out the flames on Northeast Eighth Street and 17th Terrace.

According to firefighters, three dogs were rescued from the burning house. All three were treated with oxygen and are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.