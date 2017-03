FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews carried out a furry rescue, Sunday, that was a twist on a shopworn cliché.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued a kitten. Instead of a tree, however, the feline found itself trapped inside a wall.

Crews took the kitten to a nearby shelter. The animal is expected to be OK.

