Former student hands out turkeys at Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man hosted an early turkey giveaway at a South Florida school to which he has a special attachment.

Luis Valdeon gave out 300 turkeys to students and their parents at Auburndale Elementary School in Miami, Wednesday.

Auburndale has about 100 students with special needs, who come from around the county.

Valdeon attended the school many years ago as a first-grader after his family fled Cuba.

Valdeon said he likes to return to the school to help the families as others helped his family. “For me it’s a blessing that I am able to give back a little bit, and I do this every year with a lot of love,” he said.

This is the 12th year Valdeon has given turkeys away.

He likes to give them out early at the school so the parents who are struggling to get by don’t have to worry about having a turkey for their family on Thanksgiving.

