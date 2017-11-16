Former student arrested after being caught with gun, bullets on campus

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a former student at a Pembroke Pines high school after, officials said, he was caught on school property with a firearm and bullets, Thursday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, security personnel at Charles W. Flanagan High School summoned two resource officers regarding the former student, whom they saw trespassing on campus, just after 9 a.m. As the officers appraoched the teen, they recognized him as Major Charneil Byrd.

When Byrd spotted the officers, investigators said, Byrd, seen wearing a jacket with a hoodie covering his head, began to walk toward the school’s main building. One of the officers apprehended the 18-year-old by grabbing his backpack as he was walking away.

Byrd was then taken into custody. While handcuffing the subject, one of the officers noticed one of his hands was inside his pant pocket. While searching the teen’s waitband, the officers found a Glock 9 mm gun with a 31-round magazine containing 11 bullets.

Byrd was placed under arrest and later transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on $1,100 bond.

It remains unknown what Byrd’s intentions may have been.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.