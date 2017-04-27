Former South Florida teacher charged with DUI

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video released shows a former South Florida teacher driving drunk with a child in the backseat.
Cameras captured 43-year-old Saryna Parker as she stumbled while performing sobriety tests in Southwest Miami-Dade, in March.
According to the arrest report, she told the trooper she wanted to kiss him.
Parker allegedly kicked the trooper in the groin after being placed in a patrol car.
She was charged with DUI, child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer.
The 43-year-old was fired from her job at South Dade Middle School.
