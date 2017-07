TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A former school bus is on its way to South Florida to be turned into a mobile pantry.

The used, 72 seat bus made its way from Georgia to Tamarac to be turned into a food pantry.

Once renovated, the bus will help a non-profit organization transport more than 80,000 pounds of fresh food and vegetables to students and their families.

