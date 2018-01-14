NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime public servant joined a South Florida community in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, Sunday morning.

Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, the longest serving member of Congress, commemorated the civil rights leader at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation on Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

This year marks the 30th year of the service honoring King’s life and work. “Well, it was a great honor as well,” said Rangel. “I knew Dr. Martin Luther King. I marched with Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Rangel represented New York in the House of Representatives for 46 years.

