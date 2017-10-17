Former North Miami Beach mayor arrested for fraud, grand theft

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former mayor of North Miami Beach is now in serious trouble with the law.

Miami-Dade County officials say 57-year-old Myron Rosner obtained $150,000 from Dr. David Rosenbaum to develop a small parcel of vacant land in North Miami.

Officials said, after failure to gain additional investors, Rosner used the money for himself instead of returning it back to Rosenbaum.

Investigators discovered the transaction while examining his finances.

Rosner is currently on probation after pleading guilty to a 2012 case for campaign finance violations.

Rosner is now being charged with four counts, including grand theft and securities fraud.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.