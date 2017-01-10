Police: Former NBA player breaks into Pembroke Pines home, fondles woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former NBA player has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Pembroke Pines home and sexually harassing a woman.

Orien Greene, 34, was arrested Monday, after being accused of breaking into a Pembroke Pines home and fondling a woman inside. Greene is being held on $30,000 bond. He faces charges of battery and burglary.

Greene graduated from the University of Florida and played in the NBA with the Boston Celtics after being drafted in 2005. He was later suspended and waived from the team. After leaving the Celtics, he signed with the Indiana Pacers, and since has been playing for various international teams.

Greene will be in bond court Tuesday.

