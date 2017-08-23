Former Miami principal arrested for personal use of school funds

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami school principal has been arrested for allegedly using school funds to pay for his personal housekeeping and childcare services.

Forty-eight-year-old Joey Bautista, who worked at Miami Jackson Adult Education Center, was charged with grand theft, fraud and official misconduct, Wednesday.

Authorities said Bautista hired a custodian to work at the school, but she instead wound up working as his nanny and housekeeper while being paid by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“The alleged misuse of school funds to pay for childcare and housekeeping services is an absolute betrayal of trust,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho released a statement saying in part, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools initiated dismissal proceedings immediately following his arrest … We will not tolerate the type of unscrupulous behavior by employees that betrays the trust of our community and belies the core values of the school district.”

