Former Miami Police officer charged for allegedly stealing from drivers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Police officer accused of stealing cash from drivers during traffic stops now faces 35 charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Acosta was arrested in March after investigators said he was caught stopping drivers and stealing cash from them.

Acosta was placed on house arrest and was ordered to stay away from all of the victims.

Now, he faces 35 charges.

