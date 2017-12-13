MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a former employee at a Family Dollar in Miami who, they said, stole thousands of dollars from the business.

According to City of Miami Police, Saul Ramirez, a former assistant manager at the store, located along Northwest 41st Street and Second Avenue, disabled the surveillance cameras and took off with more than $7,000 in cash.

Officials said Ramirez never came back to work.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

