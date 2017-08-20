MIAMI (WSVN) - A former South Florida judge, who made headlines when video of a teenager giving him the middle finger during a hearing went viral, died this weekend.

Former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jorge Rodriguez-Chomat passed away at his house in Miami on Saturday.

The Havana-born public servant was elected a judge in 2010 and served six years in Miami’s criminal court circuit. In 2013, he appeared on news outlets across the country after he sentenced then-18-year-old Penelope Soto to 30 days in jail, moments after the teen had given him the middle finger.

Rodriguez-Chomat was 72 years old.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.