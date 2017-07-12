Former hospital patients promote EKG screenings

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some former patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital reunited to raise awareness for EKG screenings.

Those who participated in the heartfelt reunion promoted the importance of EKG screenings to detect heart conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac death.

“About one in a thousand times we are going to find something important,” said Dr. Anthony Rossi, of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, “and when we find that one patient, one in 1,000. We can save them, and we can prevent terrible things from happening, and preventing more tragedy is what this is all about.”

The hospital has screened nearly 14,500 children for heart conditions since the program began in 2011.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.