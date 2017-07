HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hialeah police officer has been sentenced to spend some time behind bars.

Former Hialeah Police Officer Raul Castellon has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors said he illegally accessed a police database, stole residents’ personal information and gave it to another man who used it to commit identity fraud.

