Former Hallandale Beach commissioner cleared of bribe accusations

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida commissioner is now in the clear after once being accused of taking bribes.

Bill Julian was placed under criminal investigation, last year, after accusations of taking favors from a developer surfaced.

The former Hallandale Beach commissioner vowed he was innocent.

After 14 months, the state’s attorney’s office finally vindicated him.

“I’ve been found completely innocent of all charges that was levied against me by former rivals during the political campaign,” Julian said.

Julian lost his seat during last November’s election. He plans to run again.

