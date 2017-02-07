Former Florida lawmaker gets home detention for fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state representative from Jacksonville accused of using more than $65,000 in campaign contributions on personal expenses has been sentenced to six months of home detention.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 41-year-old Reggie Fullwood was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to federal wire fraud and tax charges, and prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges. The conviction could have carried a 21-year prison sentence.

Court papers say Fullwood transferred money from his campaign account to a business account and then used an ATM card issued to his business at restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, jewelry stores, florists, gas stations, liquor stores and cash machines. The indictment says Fullwood also submitted fraudulent campaign finance reports with inflated or non-existent campaign expenses.

The felony conviction disqualifies Fullwood from holding office. The former lawmaker was first elected in 2010.

