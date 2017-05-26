Former FIU dean speaks at law school commencement

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University welcomed back a former dean who spoke at its law school commencement, Friday.

Alexander Acosta, a former dean of the school’s College of Law, returned to the school Friday morning to address the 2017 graduating law class.

The ceremony took place at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in West Miami-Dade.

Acosta is recognized for dramatically raising FIU’s national profile.

Before coming to FIU, Acosta served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

