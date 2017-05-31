Former employee accused of stealing money, cell phone, liquor in armed robbery

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A liquor store’s surveillance cameras captured an armed robbery, last Thursday, in Pembroke Park.

The man on camera was seen pointing a gun to the clerk’s head at Sweeney’s Liquors and repeatedly striking him in the face.

According to the arrest form, the armed robber then took off with $2,133, a Samsung Note 3 and two bottles of Remy Martin.

After almost a week, 21-year-old Joseph Micah Yshua turned himself into the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO said that Yshua was a former employee at Sweeney’s Liquors and was familiar with the layout of the store.

The 21-year-old man was charged with robbery with a firearm.

