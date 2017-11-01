Former Dolphins player, volunteers repair veteran’s home damaged by Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - A war veteran struggling after Hurricane Irma received help from a former Dolphins player and other volunteers, Wednesday.

Charles Frederick Adderley has been staying at a hotel since Irma, when a tree fell through the roof of his Miami home.

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Duper and other volunteers came out to fix up the place as part of the Miami-Dade rebuilding project.

“93 years old… You know what, the thing is he’s a war veteran, and he deserves it,” said Duper.

The volunteers replaced not only the roof but also some windows and doors.

“So he is such a sweet man — a World War II veteran — and he deserves this more than anybody else, both him and his family,” said Erin Sutherland, Bank of America Market Manager. “We’re just so thrilled that we can be here to partner with this.”

They also helped paint the house, fixed up the landscaping and renovated the kitchen.

“I think it’s a blessing to me from that… Which I know is within me… You can’t explain that,” said a grateful Adderley.

