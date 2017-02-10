Former Dolphins cheerleader making strides against cancer

(WSVN) - A former Dolphins cheerleader is ready to run for a good cause.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Carla Hill is ready to tackle the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. “Being able to represent the Miami Dolphins in this way is really such an honor,” she said.

Since 2010, the annual event has raised more than $16.5 million for the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, where Hill was treated.

“Sylvester is known for their research, and that was really important to me,” said Hill, “because I know that they’re working on tough cases all day, everyday, like mine.”

Hill was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2005 after discovering a lump during self-examination. Two years later, her cancer came back, and she turned to Sylvester again.

She has been in remission for a decade now. “This year is my 10th year being cancer free,” said Hill. “It just works out. It’s great timing. There was something special that I wanted to do to mark this special anniversary.”

As a former Dolphins’ cheerleader, Carla has a special connection to both the event and the team. “Being a Miami Dolphin’s cheerleader was one of he best experiences of my life,” she said. “All of those lessons I learned as a Dolphins cheerleader helped me in my life, as I’ve had these other challenges.”

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge starts on Friday, with a kickoff party at the Hard Rock stadium. Saturday’s main event will include five bike routes through South Florida, a 5K run and a finish line celebration concert.

Meanwhile, Hill said she is ready for that run. “Doing three miles every day is something that I aspire to do just to stay healthy, so a 5K is nothing.”

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge hits the streets Saturday. There will be a lot of lane and ramp closures related to the event and officials are advising the public to prepare for delays.

