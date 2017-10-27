Former deputy sentenced after intentionally driving into ex-wife’s home

NEAR PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — A former Florida deputy has been sentenced after he was accused of breaking the law.

Investigators said dashboard video showed Timothy Taylor intentionally driving into his ex-wife’s home near Pensacola.

No injuries were reported.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor admitted to being under the influence of prescription drugs at the time.

Taylor has since pleaded no contest to DUI and criminal mischief charges. According to Fox 13, he has been sentenced to two years of probation.

