Ford truck with $100K custom job stolen from West Park body shop

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves drove away from a West Park body shop with a truck that someone paid a hefty price to customize.

A neighbor of repair shop 8 Lug Customs provided surveillance video showing the Ford F-250 backing over a chain-link fence at the business located on Southwest 59th Avenue and 24th Street, Sunday night.

8 Lug Customs manager Jorge Martinez said he called his client on Monday to deliver the bad news. “Rude awakening, when you’re out of the country and somebody tells you they stole your $100,000 truck,” he said.

Martinez said this was no run-of-the-mill custom job. “This truck in particular was torn down to the bare chassis, had the chassis pressure-cleaned, powder-coated. Every wire, every bolt was gold,” he said. “It’s a very, very custom truck, which took us a little over two years to complete.”

The video shows two people showing up at the business at around 10:30 p.m. They are first seen swiping the truck’s tailgate, while a third person waited in a car.

Shortly after, the thieves are seen making their getaway with the entire truck. Rather than crash into the fence head on, they are seen switching into reverse and backing into it in order to preserve the charcoal gray vehicle’s refurbished front.

“We made the truck look brand-new, so anybody who sees the truck on the street or sees it parked anywhere, we think it’s a 2015 truck,” said Martinez.

For Martinez and the owner of 8 Lug, it’s personal. “Literally blood, sweat and tears went into this truck,” said Martinez, “and to have something like this happen, it’s devastating.”

The surveillance footage shows the truck now has some nasty scrapes on the side after going through the fence.

Meanwhile, the folks at 8 Lug will be doing some serious customizing on a new security system. “We’re gonna be fed up a little more, get some more cameras and stuff,” said Martinez. “A lot of people in the area have the same situation, for four, five, six years. Old security systems aren’t the same they are now. Now there’s a whole of high-def, a lot of stuff like that, so we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The truck was scheduled to be delivered to the client in the next several weeks.

8 Lug Customs is offering a $5,000 for information about the truck’s whereabouts. If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for am additional reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.