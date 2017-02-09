Forbes: Miami Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

20160511_Marlins_Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins reportedly have an agreement to be sold for more than $1 billion.

According to Forbes, Marlins president David Samson said there is a “handshake agreement” to sell the team for $1.6 billion. Current Marlins owner Jeffery Loria bought the team for $158 million in 2002.

Forbes said sources tell them a New York City real estate developer has made the agreement, but that the potential suitor does not have sufficient funds to pay the $1.6 billion price tag, which could result in debt that would make the MLB unhappy.

Marlins Park, which cost $639 million, was built on March 2012.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus