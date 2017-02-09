Forbes: Miami Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins reportedly have an agreement to be sold for more than $1 billion.

According to Forbes, Marlins president David Samson said there is a “handshake agreement” to sell the team for $1.6 billion. Current Marlins owner Jeffery Loria bought the team for $158 million in 2002.

Forbes said sources tell them a New York City real estate developer has made the agreement, but that the potential suitor does not have sufficient funds to pay the $1.6 billion price tag, which could result in debt that would make the MLB unhappy.

Marlins Park, which cost $639 million, was built on March 2012.

