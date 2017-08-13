SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of Zoo Miami’s family received a special treat on World Elephant Day, courtesy of some first responders.

The zoo, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, invited the Miami-Dade Fire Department to give Dalip, a 51-year-old Asian bull elephant, a watery surprise Sunday morning.

Crews brought a fire truck to give Dalip a special massage and shower the pachyderm and the rest of the zoo’s gentle giants with cool water.

Photographs from Zoo Miami showed Dalip appearing to enjoy the attention.

The hose-down gave everyone a welcome break from the summer heat.

