DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders offered a helping hand to some families hit hardest by Hurricane Irma — in the form of a cheerleading clinic for young girls.

This weekend, the squad cheered on and off the field. They welcomed the cheerleaders from Sugarloaf Elementary School in the Florida Keys to their practice facility in Davie.

The girls were invited after the Dolphins learned of the impact the powerful storm had on their lives.

It’s something that hits close to home for the Sugarloaf cheerleaders. Some members of the squad are still living in shelters and trailers, more than two months after Irma.

“This means a lot to us, because Hurricane Irma took out so many people’s houses. A few girls on our team even lost a lot,” sad junior cheerleader Jazlyn Perloff.

“It’s a little bit emotional,” said Dolphins Cheerleaders choreographer Brooke Nix. “Some of these girls were left with nothing after Hurricane Irma, so our goal this weekend as the Miami Dolphins is to just provide them so much fun.”

The Sugarloaf cheerleaders spent the day meeting the pros and learning a new routine. They received a special gift — new golden pompoms — and tickets to Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are not only bringing joy; they’re also giving back. All the money raised from the Cheerleaders’ upcoming annual will go to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

“We’re trying to do everything we can,” said Dolphins Cheerleaders choreographer Brooke Nix. “They’re so close to home, and we just want to help out our Floridians as much as possible.”

The Dolphins Cheerleaders’ 2017-18 annual is available for pre-order. For more information, click here.

